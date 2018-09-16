Shan Masood - A World Record Holder
When Pakistan's Asia Cup squad was announced last month, there was little surprise as most of the members were automatic selections. The only choice that created some news was the omission of Mohammad Hafeez and selection of Shan Masood.
But was it a surprise?
Shan has played 12 tests for Pakistan and has been pretty much termed a test match specialist.
He has rarely been given a prolonged run as opener for Pakistan, and hence the limited success, but everyone remembers him for his epic 125 in Palekelle, where he, in the company of the illustrious Younis Khan, led Pakistan to a successful record run chase.
So what led to his selection in the ODI team?
I had the pleasure of meeting Shan Masood this past weekend, thanks to a friend.
While I am usually at the top of records and stats regarding cricket (both international and domestic), but when Shan told me about the record he had established and currently held, I was pleasantly surprised.
Shan told me that he has the highest List A average in the world at the moment, and that his successful domestic season in 2018 led him to a List A average above Michael Bevan's, who had held this record for over a decade.
Shan's 58.2 average is a good 0.4 runs above Bevan's and gives him a record that was considered quite difficult to break.
For the uninitiated, List A includes all ODI Cricket and all domestic 50-over games recognized by the domestic cricket boards.
Shan has had a tremendous domestic season, which resulted in his selection for the Asia Cup that got underway yesterday in the UAE.
In 20 List A games, Shan amassed 1,325 runs at a phenomenal average of 94.6 and a strike rate of 93.8. He has the best average in the format this season, the highest number of fifties, and the joint second highest number of centuries.
No wonder he has been given a chance to represent Pakistan in the limited overs format.
Not surprised any more, are you?
Shan is a record holder and hopefully he can translate this domestic form into some international runs too!
