England Bowling Attack the Key to Ashes Success





During the whole of last summer, and more than likely the whole of this summer, questions will be asked about the England batting line up, particularly the top order. England were already struggling to find a new opener before Alastair Cook retired and, without him, that has become an even tougher task.

However, despite their issues at the top of the order, it will be the bowlers that decide where the Ashes go this summer. Will England win them back on home soil, or can the Aussies retain them away from home? The latest Cricket betting has England as the 4/5 favourites to win the series on home soil, with Australia at 7/4.

What England lack in their batting, they make up for with their bowling and, at home, they are ten times better than when playing away. You can forgive them their performances in the West Indies recently - this team comes to life and tears teams apart when playing at home. It is these bowlers that will bring the urn home for England this summer.

Jimmy Anderson leads the attack at the ripe old age of 36, but there is still plenty of fight left in him yet, and more than enough for one more Ashes series. Anderson has taken the most wickets ever by a fast bowler in test cricket , after overtaking Aussie Glen McGrath recently.





Stuart Broad is 5th on the same list and, just like Anderson, he thrives on the conditions that he faces when playing at home. Broad will play this summer, but he was left out against the West Indies, showing that England have a lot of options behind him, and plenty of other faces to call upon if needed.

Perhaps the most exciting bowler in English cricket right now is Sam Curran, and he could really burst onto the scene with a big performance this summer. He loves to get the ball swinging, which makes him perfect for English conditions and you can picture him giving the Australians a lot to think about when they head out to the crease.

The final player to mention is someone trying to force his way back into the team, and that is Mark Wood . He is quicker than all three of the above-mentioned bowlers, and gives England something different in their attack. Chris Woakes is a player who could also play, but he struggles for opportunities as he is too similar to Anderson, Broad and Curran. With Wood, England have a genuine quick man, and another line of attack if the swing movement is not there for the other bowlers.

With all-rounder Ben Stokes also available to come in and bowl a few overs, the English seam attack looks to be primed and ready to take care of the Aussies this summer. The depth they have is likely to keep the likes of Stuart Broad on his toes, and that should spur everyone on to be at the top of their game, as no one wants to be left out of the Ashes.