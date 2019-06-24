Pakistan's Victory was Special; Lord's was Magical
Pakistan can do wonders if they elect to do the right thing after winning the toss!
It was the third consecutive toss that Sarfraz Ahmed won in this ICC World Cup 2019, but it was only the first time he elected to bat, something he should have done against both Australia and India.
In the week leading up to Pakistan's match against South Africa at Lord's, the team was ridiculed and the captain was mocked endlessly. Sarfraz Ahmed's yawn memes went viral and stories of Shoaib Malik's sheesha loving sub-group spread like wildfire.
Despite all this drama and criticism, Pakistan fought back like they always do, showcasing the resilience of the team and the nation.
This Lord's win was special, and Lord's was magical!
Aamir, Wahab, and Shadab produced some excellent bowling and ensured that South Africa were never on top. No one defends totals the way Pakistani bowlers do and to watch it live in action is arguably one of the best experiences one can have.
Pakistan's win was surely special, but Lord's was made magical by all the Pakistanis who had flown to London from all around the world.
Lord's was a sea of green and it was quite amazing meeting old friends from LUMS and Abu Dhabi, enjoying the game with my friends from Dubai and London, and making new friends!
The day started with giving an interview to Cricinfo. The passion and belief you see among us is unparalleled.
We were interviewed outside Lord's by two of my favorite cricket writers - Osman Samiuddin and Sharda Ugra.
At the Lord's gate I met two of my college friends with whom I had gone through LUMS two decades ago. One had flown in from San Francisco and the other from Karachi.
Lord's is a magnificent stadium. It has to be, after all it is the Home of Cricket. Its beauty, the flowers in particular, was pointed out by another old friend from LUMS with whom I had experienced the heartbreak of the World Cup in 1999.
The Lord's media center is fascinating. Probably the best media center at a cricket ground. Here are two of us who flew in from Dubai and one who flew in from San Francisco, with the media center in the background.
Nothing made this Lord's win more special than to witness it with my oldest and closest friend with whom I have gone through every single World Cup since 1996!
I even met guys that I grew up with in Abu Dhabi in the 90s!
And more people that I went to LUMS with twenty years ago...
Ofcourse our London host who moved from Dubai to London just to make this trip possible was also there.
As were two little boys, a four year old and a 3-month old, both experiencing their first ever cricket match inside a stadium. What a match as their first, and what a ground to do it at!
After watching matches together at each others homes, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, at Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, and The Oval, the Dubai boys have now added Lord's to the list as well.
It was an impressive victory for Pakistan and it was made all the more special by witnessing it together.
It was witnessed not only with old friends, but also with new ones! Here is the lost from San Francisco, the Midlife Crisis Cricket Club - whom I have been chatting away with on Whatsapp Groups and whom I met for the first time yesterday. What a passionate lot of Pakistan cricket fans.
Pakistan's victory at Lord's was special no doubt, but what made Lord's truly magical yesterday was all the Pakistan fans who believed in the team, who flew in for the match from different parts of the world, who witnessed a special knock from Haris Sohail and fiery spells from Aamir, Wahab, and Shadab.
Many said that Pakistan's World Cup will start after the match with India, and it truly has started with this win over South Africa.
We still believe that we can make it to the semifinals and we all will be there in Birmingham on Wednesday to get Pakistan one step closer to the knockout stages.
Come on PAKISTAAAAAN!
