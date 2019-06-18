West Indies Could Be a Great ODI Side with a Dose of Caution and Concentration
It will be extremely pleasing to a lot of the neutral fans out there that the West Indies are beginning to look like a formidable team once more. For far too long they have just made up the numbers and been the whipping boys of the international tournaments but that looks to be changing now under the stewardship of young captain Jason Holder.
Indeed, the Windies got off to a convincing start against Pakistan as they won by seven wickets which looks an even better result now that Pakistan rolled over hosts England - but then again, the men in light green do like to blow hot and cold. For the same money, it could have been two from two, but for a lack of composure and discipline against the Australians.
Indeed, the Windies got off to a convincing start against Pakistan as they won by seven wickets which looks an even better result now that Pakistan rolled over hosts England - but then again, the men in light green do like to blow hot and cold. For the same money, it could have been two from two, but for a lack of composure and discipline against the Australians.
The men in maroon had a mere 68 to get off 60 balls with five wickets in hand against Australia but somehow ended up losing by 15 runs. Going into the last ten overs with the run rate at a fraction above six an over and wickets in hand is a position of utmost power and really, one that teams should be winning from.Jason Holder's run-a-ball fifty keeps West Indies in the chase #AUSvWI | #CWC19 | https://t.co/nX3TvuEgx4 pic.twitter.com/QiAtG8QFPa— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 6, 2019
The changing room would have been a lonely place for Andre Russell in particular, after he sparked the collapse with a few very ill-advised strokes. The T20 star can’t put a foot wrong in India whilst competing in the IPL but the World Cup is a very different animal that requires big players to play sensibly in order to be revered. Russell let himself down and ultimately cost his team a memorable victory over a very decent Australian side.
That said, the West Indies look like they may sneak their way into the top four, it’s early days still but there shouldn’t be much for them to fear. Granted, at 9/1 in cricket betting to win the World Cup it looks a stretch to go all the way but semi-final qualification is very much on should they learn from their mistakes against the Aussies.
Part of the problem the Windies have and will need to find a way to tone down is that they are arguably blessed with too many talents. Some of their big-name players would walk into any team at this World Cup if it were based purely on ability. However, the opposition bowlers have by now registered that the Islanders are susceptible to falling into traps and there is a feeling in other camps that they just can’t help themselves when the ball is tossed up or bowled short of a length.Andre Russell goes!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 6, 2019
He had looked in serious touch, but tries to go big one time too many, and Glenn Maxwell holds onto another brilliant catch running back!
Don't go anywhere folks. This one's so tense, Maxi can't even watch!#CWC19#AUSvWI LIVE 👇 https://t.co/riLpupROEA pic.twitter.com/c0adAT5SoN
This is where the Windies need so desperately need to apply themselves, in order for them to negotiate the end of an innings safely. With a bit of concentration, they will be extremely hard to eliminate at the 2019 World Cup.
0 Pitched:
Post a Comment