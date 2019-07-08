A Review of Pakistan's Cricketers' World Cup Performance & Thoughts on Their Future ...





Here's a look at each one of Pakistan's squad members, how they fared in the World Cup, and what the future holds for them.





BABAR AZAM

474 runs at an average of 67.7; 1 hundred, 3 fifties





Easily Pakistan's best batsman currently, he broke the record for most runs by a Pakistan batsman in a World Cup going ahead of Javed Miandad's 437 runs in 1992.



A match winning 100 against New Zealand, a 96 against Bangladesh, and decent knocks in every outing (barring West Indies) shows his strength and consistency as Paksitan's #3.



Also remember, he is only 24, has not even played 100 ODIs, and has been around for only 3 years. The batsmen you compare him to have been around for a decade or more. Let him grow into one of the greats, rather than demean him at this stage of his career.

Babar will lead Pakistan to many a win in the future. Maybe a World Cup win too.







For all his critics who whine about how Babar does not finish games for Pakistan, go watch Pakistan vs New Zealand again. And you have to watch it as Osman Samiuddin said - looking at the scorecard will not tell you how good an innings it was.

IMAM UL HAQ

305 runs at an average of 38.1; 1 hundred, 1 fifty





Along with Babar Azam, he forms the backbone of Pakistan's batting line up. I feel he gets a lot of unfair criticism. He has knocked 7 ODI hundreds in 18 months and has a great future ahead of him.









With time and experience, he will surely improve on that. Can't really criticize an ODI batting average of 54.6 in 36 matches.



That century against Bangladesh at Lord's made him the youngest Pakistani batsman to score a World Cup hundred!



He is only 23 and has a long road ahead of him. Like Babar, he will win Pakistan many games going forward.



SHAHEEN AFRIDI

16 wickets at an average of 14.6; 1 five wicket haul



He is only 19 and his figures of 6-35 in Pakistan's last match against Bangladesh got him the record of best bowling figures by a Pakistani in a World Cup match, and the youngest ever to get a 5 wicket haul in a World Cup match.



His total tally of 16 wickets in the World Cup is the most by a player under 20 years of age.



He had a slow start as he got used to bowling on English wickets. But once he got the hang of it, he was simply fabulous. Especially in Pakistan's last 3 matches against New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh where he finished with hauls of 3, 4, and 6 wickets respectively.



He is the future of Pakistan's bowling and as Michael Vaughan said, he will play in many more World Cup semifinals.





HARIS SOHAIL

198 runs at an average of 39.6; 2 fifties



Ignored for the initial part of the World Cup, Haris returned to the side against South Africa and produced one of the best knocks by a Pakistani batsman in World Cup history.



His 89 off only 59 deliveries, with 9 fours and 3 sixes, was simply sublime. It was the first time I witnessed Haris bat in such a manner. It was refreshing to see an attacking innings by a middle order batsman from Pakistan.



He followed that up with another match winning 68 against New Zealand where he was involved in a 126 run partnership with Babar that won Pakistan the game.



He is 30 so probably has another 5-6 years of international cricket left in him, during which time he can form the core of Pakistan's batting line up along with Babar and Imam.



His talent is unquestionable and his record since returning to the team from injury is magnificent. I think we are yet to see his best though!







MOHAMMAD AAMIR

17 wickets at an average of 21.05; 1 five wicket haul



Much had been said about Aamir leading up to the world cup. Only 3 ODI wickets since the Champions Trophy; a bowling average of 95; not picked in initial World Cup squad; missed ODI vs England due to Chicken Pox; only in team because other bowlers failed.



All that went for a toss as soon as he took the field for Pakistan in the World Cup.



He showed the world that he is still Pakistan's spearhead. He picked up wickets in every game (barring Afghanistan), and ended as Pakistan's highest wicket taker in the World Cup.



At the end of the league stage he was the joint third highest wicket taker of the World Cup, with a better economy rate than the two bowlers above him.



Aamir truly came back to life in this World Cup and at 27 he still has many years of cricket left in him. Along with Shaheen, he forms a potent new ball pace attack and I am sure we will see many more match winning spells from him in the future.



15 out of his 17 wickets in this World Cup were of top order batsmen, which goes to show that Aamir was at the top of his game!





IMAD WASIM

162 runs at an average of 54.0 and strike rate of 118.24; 2 wickets; economy rate of 4.82



He does not pick up many wickets, but bowls with the best economy rate among all Pakistan bowlers. He scores at a fast pace and finishes off Pakistan's innings better than anyone else.



He was instrumental in winning Pakistan the game against Afghanistan and this was not the first time he had done so. His strike rate in the last 10 overs of an innings is above 150 and he is just the tonic that Pakistan needs in the lower order.



His batting average of 42.7, strike rate of 109, and World Cup innings of 46*(39), 23(15), 49*(54), and 43(26) shows his value at number 7.



At 30, he has his best years ahead of him where he will undoubtedly become one of the best finishers Pakistan has had.



Imad Wasim, the saviour of Pakistan cricket!





