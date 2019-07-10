Please don't compare Babar with others ...

Cricinfo produced the following graphic showing the % of a team's runs scored by the team's top run scorer in this World Cup.It shows the dependency of each team on its main batsman.You know what else it shows? Take a look...9 years of International Cricket147 ODIs, 72 Tests, 57 T20Is12 years of International Cricket214 ODIs, 27 Tests, 94 T20Is13 years of International Cricket206 ODIs, 55 Tests, 72 T20Is10 years of International Cricket115 ODIs, 74 Tests, 70 T20Is8 years of International Cricket143 ODIs, 58 Tests, 44 T20Is7 years of International Cricket141 ODIs, 80 Tests, 32 T20IsTake a look at all that experience.In comparison, here is4 years of International Cricket72 ODIs, 21 Tests, 30 T20IsExactly half the number of international matches as the least experienced player in the list above (123 vs Faf's 245).So how is it fair that Pakistan fans ask for Babar to produce more match winning knocks? Or compare him to the batsmen in the above list?While other teams are heavily relying on their senior and most experienced players, Pakistan's batting is heavily reliant on one of the team's youngest players.After he has played as much cricket, he will probably be well ahead of each one of them!Give him time and space to grow.Wait and watch ...