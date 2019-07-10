With the focus shifting to T20s, Pakistan should retain Sarfaraz Ahmed as Captain
Will Sarfaraz Ahmed remain captain of Pakistan or not?
Sarfaraz has left the decision in the hands of the PCB, and the board has some time on its hands to make this decision considering Pakistan's next series is not till October.
There is divided opinion among cricket experts and fans regarding the future of Sarfaraz' future as Pakistan captain.
I believe that PCB should let him continue for the next 15 months at the least, till the World T20 in October 2020.
My foremost reason for this decision is that over the next 15 months, Pakistan's focus is going to shift from ODIs to T20Is in preparation for the World T20. Given Pakistan's current number one ranking in T20Is, which has been achieved under Sarfaraz, there is no reason to change the captain.
And we all know that for the sake of harmony and unity in the team, Pakistan is best served by one captain across all formats.
Here's a look at the cricket that Pakistan will play over 12 months starting October 2019.
October - November 2019
vs Sri Lanka at home (UAE)
2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is
November - December 2019
vs Australia in Australia
2 Tests, 3 T20Is
January - February 2020
vs Bangladesh at home (UAE)
2 Tests, 3 T20Is
August 2020
vs Netherlands in Netherlands
3 ODIs
August - September 2020
vs England in England
3 Tests, 3 T20Is
September 2020
vs Ireland in Ireland
2 T20Is
September 2020
Asia Cup T20 in UAE
T20Is vs Ind, SL, BAN, AFG, UAE
October 2020
vs South Africa in South Africa
3 ODIs, 3 T20Is
October 2020
World T20 in Australia
That is a total of 9 Test Matches, 9 ODIs, and as many as 20-22 T20Is!
With the focus shifting from ODIs to T20Is, Pakistan can take a break from trying to figure out its ODI team and focus on the next big challenge ahead - The ICC World T20.
Under Sarfaraz Ahmed in T20Is, Pakistan have been on a record breaking winning streak.
There is no need to change the captain or the team in that format.
Pakistan can even think about giving Sarfaraz a break from some ODIs, for example the ones against Netherlands before the England tour, and give someone like Imad Wasim some more experience of captaining the ODI team.
But there is absolutely no need to change the captain right now.
Not till the World T20 at least.
