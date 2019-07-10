With the focus shifting to T20s, Pakistan should retain Sarfaraz Ahmed as Captain

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed remain captain of Pakistan or not?Sarfaraz has left the decision in the hands of the PCB, and the board has some time on its hands to make this decision considering Pakistan's next series is not till October.There is divided opinion among cricket experts and fans regarding the future of Sarfaraz' future as Pakistan captain.I believe that PCB should let him continue for the next 15 months at the least, till the World T20 in October 2020.My foremost reason for this decision is that over the next 15 months, Pakistan's focus is going to shift from ODIs to T20Is in preparation for the World T20. Given Pakistan's current number one ranking in T20Is, which has been achieved under Sarfaraz, there is no reason to change the captain.And we all know that for the sake of harmony and unity in the team, Pakistan is best served by one captain across all formats.Here's a look at the cricket that Pakistan will play over 12 months starting October 2019.October - November 20192 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20IsNovember - December 20192 Tests, 3 T20IsJanuary - February 20202 Tests, 3 T20IsAugust 20203 ODIsAugust - September 20203 Tests, 3 T20IsSeptember 20202 T20IsSeptember 2020T20Is vs Ind, SL, BAN, AFG, UAEOctober 20203 ODIs, 3 T20IsThat is a total of 9 Test Matches, 9 ODIs, and as many as 20-22 T20Is!With the focus shifting from ODIs to T20Is, Pakistan can take a break from trying to figure out its ODI team and focus on the next big challenge ahead - The ICC World T20.Under Sarfaraz Ahmed in T20Is, Pakistan have been on a record breaking winning streak.There is no need to change the captain or the team in that format.Pakistan can even think about giving Sarfaraz a break from some ODIs, for example the ones against Netherlands before the England tour, and give someone like Imad Wasim some more experience of captaining the ODI team.But there is absolutely no need to change the captain right now.Not till the World T20 at least.