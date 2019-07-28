(click image to enlarge)

The first ever World Test Championship gets underway in 4 days with the start of the first Ashes test on 1st August.For a format that has been around for 142 years, it is about time that it gets a world championship.Over the next 22 months, 9 teams will take part in 73 tests to crown a World Test Champion.That is more matches than any ODI World Cup, and perhaps the longest world championship tournament for any sport ever.There has been a lot of speculation over the points system considering that not all teams will play every other team, nor will they play the same number of matches. However, in my view, it is an ideal system given the economics of the game and home+away tours.Here is a look at the points system, the schedule and my view on what is ideal and what is not.The same number of points are available for each series.No unfair advantage to teams that play more tests than others.Teams get the same points for a win at home and for a win away. Surely an away win should count for more, should it not?It is easier to win 2 tests out of 4 or 5, than to win 2 out of 2; particularly on away tours where touring teams are still finding their feet over the first game or two.England play the most number of tests - 22. They are playing for the same number of points as teams who play 13 or 14 tests, meaning each test win for England will count for less points.Each team will play a total of 6 test series.Each team will play 3 test series at home and 3 away.Provides more context to every single test match this is played from hereon.India and South Africa have an unfair advantage - they play 2 more tests at home than they do away.West Indies are at a major disadvantage - they play 3 more tests away than they do at home.Not every team plays the other. Each team plays 6 out of the 8 possible opponents. Perhaps another two series could have been scheduled for each team, making it a 3-4 year tournament?A new Test Champion every 4 years wouldn't be such a bad thing. That is how long it takes to crown a new ODI one too.Irrespective of the pluses and minuses, a World Test Championship sounds very exciting. It gives context to the test series being played and I am already looking forward to a WTC Final in 2 years' time.That will be quite a game. At the home of cricket I believe.Lord's has crowned 5 ODI World Champions already, about time (well in 2 years) it crowns a Test Champion too.Let the games begin!