Three Players Who Could Answer England’s Batting Problems In the Future

Although England are the number one team in the world now in the international one-day rankings, their Test performances have suffered as a result. The world champions have tried to covert explosive white-ball specialists into the Test arena and it has not worked.

Here is a look at three players England are likely to be monitoring closely and could get a call-up in the winter and beyond.

Haseeb Hameeb (Lancashire)





It was only a couple of years ago that Lancashire’s Haseeb Hameeb was seen as England’s future opening batsman. He made his debut for the Three Lions at the age of just 19 against India where he scored 82 runs in three matches before being ruled out due to a finger injury. Sadly for the youngster, he has been unable to impress the selectors enough to get a recall back into the Test team. Lancashire, who are now as short as 1/50 incricket betting for the County Championship Division Two , recently revealed that they will be releasing the batsman at the end of the current season, therefore, Hameeb will need to go elsewhere and prove himself again. There is unlikely to be a shortage of offers for the Englishman so don’t rule out him producing his best cricket again in the near future and forcing himself back into the England team.

Sam Northeast (Hampshire)

At the age of 29, Sam Northeast is now in the peak stages of his career and will feel now is the time he should be given the chance to shine in international cricket. The Hampshire batsman has scored three centuries in the Country Championship this season and is very much on course for passing 1000 runs when the campaign is over. Northeast has featured for the England Lions when they faced the West Indies A team in Antigua, so he has been on the selectors’ radar before. Given the season he has had domestically, there is a strong case to be made for him to be given an opportunity this winter when England travel to the southern hemisphere to take on New Zealand and South Africa respectively.

Dominic Sibley (Warwickshire)





No player has scored more runs in the County Championship this season than Warwickshire’s Dominic Sibley. The domestic game is there to support the England team and if statistics like that are used to help the selectors, then Sibley is surely top of the list when it comes to who will be the next man to given a chance in the Test fold. The 23-year-old has had a superb campaign so far and has really excelled since joining Warwickshire. Sibley still holds the record for the being the youngest player in County Championship history to score a double century as he did so as the age of just 18. If needed, the right-arm batsman can bowl leg-break which would give England another option with the ball in the winter.