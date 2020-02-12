Babar Azam's time is NOW

Currently, Babar is the only batsman in the world who ranks in the top 5 in each format. He is the only batsman in the world with a rating of 800 or more in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

In tests played as a part of ICC's World Test Championship, which began this season, Babar is not only among the leading run scorers, he is the only batsman averaging over a 100!

Pakistan have played 5 tests this season (2019-20) and in each of those tests, Babar Azam has shown the world why he is the most exciting batsman in the world at the moment.Babar's scores in these 5 tests read: 1, 104, 97, 8, 102*, 60, 100*, 143.Four centuries and a ninety odd in 5 tests. A century in each of the home tests played till date.Babar Azam, the test batsman has arrived!Following his 143 in the first test against Bangladesh, Babar has pushed his Test Average above 45 for the first time in his career. His ODI and T20I averages are both above 50.Currently, Virat Kohli is the only member of the elite club of batsmen with an average over 50 in each format.With the way Babar's season is going, it will not be long before he joins Kohli in this elite club.His 4 centuries are right up there, level with the find of the season - Marnus Labuschagne.In addition to scoring a Test Hundred in Australia against the world's best bowling attack, Babar has ensured that the return Test Cricket to Pakistan has coincided with his rise in the format.Babar has made Pakistan's home cricket season, its first in over a decade, his very own!He has scored a century in each of Pakistan's home tests and he is averaging a phenomenal 202.5 across these three test matches.Pakistan will play one more Test at home this season and then play another three in the summer in England. The year till end with two tests in New Zealand.Another six tests; I am going to place my bets on Babar being at the top of ICC Test Batting Rankings by then.Babar's time is NOW!