Does the result of the U19 World Cup bear any indication as to the future kings of cricket?
The U19 cricket World Cup played out to a thrilling conclusion in Potchefstroom, South Africa, as Bangladesh beat India by three wickets. This tournament was yet another indication that cricket is alive and well in the international youth ranks, with many outstanding individual performances over the playing of the event.
It was also quite interesting, and somewhat alarming, to see how much winning the World Cup means to these future stars after a scuffle broke out between the players of Bangladesh and India after the final runs had been scored. The ICC have said in this report at https://crickettimes.com, that they will take serious action against the perpetrators. Hopefully, common sense will prevail, with cricket’s governing body aware that these young men still have a lot to learn, and that wisdom comes with age. Having said that, there should be no grey areas about the repercussions of future conduct of this sort.
No doubt, this will mean that any India vs Bangladesh fixture, over the coming 15 years, will be filled with drama, with the foundations of any coming series between these two countries being built on bad blood. That can only be good for the game; but how likely is it that Bangladesh will continue to beat India over the future? And does the u19 World Cup truly point the way forward in terms of who will dominate in the future?
A Cautionary Tale
The South African u19 saga is probably a good example to use seeing as the young Proteas won the event in 2014. A look at the match report at https://www.emirates247.com, and you'll see just how clinical these youngsters were. Much was made of this particular winning team as it comprised of Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, and Aiden Markam. Indeed, these were young players who looked set to help South Africa banish their senior World Cup demons once and for all.
Fast forward to 2019, and Rabada and Markram were the only players on that side from the u19 World Cup win, and South Africa were utterly dreadful. The Proteas were knocked out of the group stage and looked like a team without any direction whatsoever. And, as for Corbin Bosch, son of the late South African opener Tertius Bosch, well, he hasn’t played any international cricket since. It shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that a lot of the u19 players won’t go on to become professionals, even if they find themselves on the winning team.
So whilst it is very encouraging to see Bangladesh make such great strides in the u19 World Cup, very few will be backing them to win the senior World Cup in three years time in India. In fact, any punters visiting www.cricketprediction.com will see the opposite, with the Indians way out in front as favourites.
It's safe to say, not many are expecting Bangladesh to be able to repeat their heroics at an all-ages level. This is by no means a slight on the talented young men that gave their country a day they will never forget, but more of a factual look at how teams who win the event get on over the next 10-15 years.
There is no doubt, however, that Bangladesh is a cricketing nation heading in the right direction.
