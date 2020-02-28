IPL 2020 is upon us!
The world's premier T20 competition, the IPL, will be starting its 13th season in a month's time.
When the 6-week extravaganza gets underway, all cricket around the world will come to a standstill and all eyes will be on the world's best players competing for the ultimate T20 crown.
Like last year, 8 teams will take part in IPL 2020, which starts on 27 March 2020 and goes on till the middle of May.
Six teams have won the previous 12 editions of the IPL with Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai Indians winning it 4 times. Chennai Super Kings, who missed out two seasons, have won the IPL three times; while Shahrukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders have won it twice.
The other three editions have been won by Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
LEADING BATSMEN
T20 is a batsman's game and the IPL has seen some scintillating knocks over the past decade and a bit.
The first ever match played in IPL history, in 2008, witnessed a Brendan McCullum classic as he butchered the Royal Challengers Bangalore's attack amassing an unbeaten 158 that included 13 sixes and 10 fours.
That remained the highest score ever made in the IPL till Chris Gayle smashed his way to an unbeaten 175 in 2013. Gayle's knock comprised 17 sixes and 13 fours.
Chris Gayle is among the leading run scorers as well in the IPL, but it is no surprise as to who tops that list.
None other than the King himself, Virat Kohli!
Kohli is only one of two batsmen who have piled on over 5,000 runs in the IPL. The other being Suresh Raina.
There are only 8 other batsmen who have over 4,000 runs in the IPL.
There is another batting accolade that Chris Gayle has the honor of holding - the most number of sixes hit in the IPL.
Gayle is right there at the top with 326 sixes and he has a lead of over a 100 sixes over the next batsman on the list!
More than a 100 sixes than anyone else playing this T20 league!
What a legend this Chris Gayle is.
Gayle's name also makes the list when you look at batsmen who have scored the most runs in one season of IPL; however like the list of batsman with most runs in the history of the IPL, Kohli leads this list too.
He knocked a legendary 973 runs in IPL 2016!
Take a look at today match predictions and decide for yourself on who you will be placing your money on. Chris Gayle is a T20 superstar and a cricket legend. He is a key man to have in your team in T20 cricket. Any team that has Gayle in it will always be a favorite on the day.
Also take a look at this video for match predictions.
LEADING BOWLERS
It is a batsman's game no doubt but bowlers who can check the run flow are worth their weight in gold! Not many bowlers escape the onslaught of T20 batsmen, but there are a few who have been quite successful in this format.
Spinners are among the top wicket takers in the IPL, but there is one pacer who has out done all of them and that is Lasith Malinga.
Malinga has been a T20 superstar with the ball, not only for his IPL franchise for his country too. Mumbai Indians are fortunate to have him in the ranks and he has been a key component of their 4 IPL wins, the most by any team in the IPL.
I would say that the Mumbai Indians will start IPL 2020 as favorites. They are the defending champions and have won 4 of the past 7 IPL Trophies.
When the 6-week extravaganza gets underway, all cricket around the world will come to a standstill and all eyes will be on the world's best players competing for the ultimate T20 crown.
Like last year, 8 teams will take part in IPL 2020, which starts on 27 March 2020 and goes on till the middle of May.
Six teams have won the previous 12 editions of the IPL with Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai Indians winning it 4 times. Chennai Super Kings, who missed out two seasons, have won the IPL three times; while Shahrukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders have won it twice.
The other three editions have been won by Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
LEADING BATSMEN
T20 is a batsman's game and the IPL has seen some scintillating knocks over the past decade and a bit.
The first ever match played in IPL history, in 2008, witnessed a Brendan McCullum classic as he butchered the Royal Challengers Bangalore's attack amassing an unbeaten 158 that included 13 sixes and 10 fours.
That remained the highest score ever made in the IPL till Chris Gayle smashed his way to an unbeaten 175 in 2013. Gayle's knock comprised 17 sixes and 13 fours.
Chris Gayle is among the leading run scorers as well in the IPL, but it is no surprise as to who tops that list.
None other than the King himself, Virat Kohli!
Kohli is only one of two batsmen who have piled on over 5,000 runs in the IPL. The other being Suresh Raina.
There are only 8 other batsmen who have over 4,000 runs in the IPL.
There is another batting accolade that Chris Gayle has the honor of holding - the most number of sixes hit in the IPL.
Gayle is right there at the top with 326 sixes and he has a lead of over a 100 sixes over the next batsman on the list!
More than a 100 sixes than anyone else playing this T20 league!
What a legend this Chris Gayle is.
Gayle's name also makes the list when you look at batsmen who have scored the most runs in one season of IPL; however like the list of batsman with most runs in the history of the IPL, Kohli leads this list too.
He knocked a legendary 973 runs in IPL 2016!
Take a look at today match predictions and decide for yourself on who you will be placing your money on. Chris Gayle is a T20 superstar and a cricket legend. He is a key man to have in your team in T20 cricket. Any team that has Gayle in it will always be a favorite on the day.
Also take a look at this video for match predictions.
LEADING BOWLERS
It is a batsman's game no doubt but bowlers who can check the run flow are worth their weight in gold! Not many bowlers escape the onslaught of T20 batsmen, but there are a few who have been quite successful in this format.
Spinners are among the top wicket takers in the IPL, but there is one pacer who has out done all of them and that is Lasith Malinga.
Malinga has been a T20 superstar with the ball, not only for his IPL franchise for his country too. Mumbai Indians are fortunate to have him in the ranks and he has been a key component of their 4 IPL wins, the most by any team in the IPL.
I would say that the Mumbai Indians will start IPL 2020 as favorites. They are the defending champions and have won 4 of the past 7 IPL Trophies.
0 Pitched:
Post a Comment