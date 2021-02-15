Babar Azam the Captain - Pakistan the Winner

Pakistan completed a T20I series win over South African last night with a spirited chase of a relatively steep target, ending a successful home campaign against the visitors.

2-0 in Tests and 2-1 in T20Is - not a bad first full series as captain for Babar Azam.

Despite a victorious series, there are people worried about Babar's captaincy and form.

But I am not really sure why.

At the end of the day, the only thing judgments on Babar should be based on, are results.

And results for Pakistan under Babar's captaincy are exemplary!

Early days still, however one can't criticize a captain with a record such as Babar's. Fine don't praise him just yet, but criticism is quite unnecessary.

It may not be his technical ability that has resulted in all these wins for Pakistan, but something seems to be working.

Maybe the players are responding well to him, maybe he is a lucky captain, maybe it is his decision making.

It really doesn't matter if the end result is a win for Pakistan!

His batting form has also been questioned and I get that he just completed a Test series without a century and a T20I series without a fifty.

But he did score 77 in the second test that helped steer Pakistan out of trouble. And he did score 44 off 30 in the third T20I that set up Pakistan's successful run chase and series win.

And in his first ODI series as captain, Babar smashed a 125 and a 77.

I think Pakistan's captaincy is in fine hands and the results show that too. This is just the start, and the future looks promising with Babar at the helm. Give him some time, and then make your judgment calls.