Why Babar Azam is Right!



News has been floating around that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is unhappy with the squads announced for Pakistan's African safari, where they will be touring South Africa and Zimbabwe.





Having had a look at the squads, I completely agree with the Pakistan captain.





Some of the selection are just bizarre, while some omissions are just mindboggling.





I have no idea what Mohammad Wasim & Co. were thinking when selecting these squads.



Test squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.





Imran Butt

Is he really the best test opener available in Pakistan?

He has a below par First Class average of 35.

He disappointed with scores of 15, 0, 9, and 10 in the tests against South Africa.

Why is he in the squad?

Surely it just can't be because of his catching!





Abdullah Shafique

This 21-year old is an extremely talented batsman. He has had quite an awesome start to his domestic career and has flourished in the T20 format, which also earned him a call to the Pakistan T20 team.





But does that warrant him a place in the test team?









Not really. He has played just 1 first class match, in which he scored 133. Great, a debut 100 in a first class game, but that was the same match where Ahmed Shehzad, Usman Salahuddin, Salman Butt, Mohammad Saad, Zeeshan Ashraf, and Agha Salman scored centuries! Ahmed Shehzad managed it in both innings!

Are there really no other test openers in Pakistan?





Yasir Shah

Why is he not in the test squad?







It is mind boggling to see that Pakistan's premier leg spinner has not made the cut for the squad, especially when in Pakistan's last test series against South Africa, Y asir was the second highest wicket taker!



Shahnawaz Dhani

This kid recently shot to fame in the cut-short PSL.





Moreso for his celebrations than for his wicket taking ability.





His First Class and List A record is mediocre. His T20 record shows that he is made for that format.





But he finds himself in Pakistan's Test squad, but not in the T20 squad!





How Bizarre!



ODI squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.





Imad Wasim

Why is he not in the squad?





Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Who is he? Has anyone heard of him?





Besides having the same name as Pakistan's new Chief Selector, this 19 year old has not really done much to be included in Pakistan's ODI squad.









T20I squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.





Imad Wasim

Why is he not in the squad?





And again what has Mohammad Wasim Jr. done to be included here too?





While the core of the team selects itself really, some of these selections (and non-selections) do raise questions!