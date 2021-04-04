King Babar Azam

Babar Azam's 13th ODI century led Pakistan to victory over South Africa in the first ODI of the series. Pakistan won the match off the final delivery; however Babar and Imam had set up the chase perfectly and it would have been a much easier win had it not been for some middle order panic.



Babar, the world's number two ranked ODI batsman, has grown in stature with every season. He smashed his 13th ODI ton in only his 76th innings, faster to the mark than any other batsman in the world.









Babar's 103 against South Africa was his second consecutive century, following the 125 against Zimbabwe in November, making him the first Pakistan captain to score two consecutive ODI 100s.









This was also Babar's 4th ODI century in a run chase, putting him level with some other Pakistan legends, and behind the one and only Saeed Anwar.









In the past 2 years, since the start of 2019, Babar is among the leading run scorers in ODIs. The most remarkable feature of this is his average of 67 in this period, which is significantly higher than all the other leading run scorers during this time.





He sits well above the rest.





Babar's career average is also not bad.





He is averaging a shade below 57 in ODIs, which is the second highest ODI batting average in the history of the game, behind only Virat Kohli's 59.





It is still early days, but the best part about Babar's ODI form is that captaincy has done it no harm whatsoever.





He has a long road ahead of him, as a batsman and as a captain, but for now, he sits right up there among captains with the best batting averages in ODIs.





Another great aspect about Babar's ODI form is that it is prevalent against all opposition and in all kinds of conditions.





He scores against all nations and he scores in all countries he tours.





His averages against and in these nations do all the talking.





There is plenty of cricket ahead for Babar Azam. He is still at the start of his career and if he can go on producing the way he has over the past 5 years, he will no doubt become the best batsman ever to play for Pakistan, if not the world.





He can end this series against South Africa as the number one ranked ODI batsman. He has tough competition there with the current best batsman in the world - Virat Kohli - but he is right up there with him.